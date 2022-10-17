Arizona Cardinals trade for wide receiver Robbie Anderson per reports

Not sure what is going on, but according to Ian Rapoport, the Arizona Cardinals have traded for Robbie Anderson of the Carolina Panthers.

Sources: The #AZCardinals have traded for #Panthers WR Robbie Anderson. A new WR for Kyler Murray. pic.twitter.com/kdXhEd4DVC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

Is this for a Marquise Brown injury? Is this because the team has finally seen enough of A.J. Green? Is this a panic move to try and take away from the laughable effort we saw in Seattle on Sunday after a nice game against the Philadelphia Eagles a week before? Does anyone care at this point or has the usual “being a Cardinals fan and checking out before October ends” hit?

And the other shoe has dropped, as Adam Schefter is reporting that Marquise Brown will be done for the year.

Cardinals’ WR Marquise Brown suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury Sunday, per sources. He is undergoing further testing today to determine the extent of the injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2022

Anderson had a massive Week 1 game, five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown, and since then has eight catches for 104 yards on the season.

He was kicked off the sideline after a confrontation with Steve Wilks and the wide receiver coach in yesterday’s game.

We shall see how and where he fits in with the Arizona Cardinals.

Welcome to the desert, Robbie.