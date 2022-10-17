Justin Pugh and Marquise Brown likely done for the season per reports

Things have gone from bad to worse after the Arizona Cardinals loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Ian Rapoport, Cardinals guard Justin Pugh is likely done for the season.

The #AZCardinals likely lost their starting left guard: Sources say the fear is that Justin Pugh suffered a season-ending knee injury. He’ll have additional tests to confirm. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

Pugh has been a staple of the Arizona Cardinals offensive line and it has been evident when he was out and Max Garcia was playing in his place.

Now, with Pugh out and the team fearing the loss of Marquise Brown for the season, this team is hitting their typical midseason lull.

Of course they are getting DeAndre Hopkins back this week and the team has traded for Robbie Anderson, but this is just such a disappointment coming off of last week, when things were starting to look a little better.

Let’s hope Pugh’s injury is not the end for a warrior and a great teammate for the last five seasons in Arizona.

Hopefully Pugh and Brown can avoid this being the end of their season, but if not and if this is the end of Pugh’s career, thank you for the memories and putting it all out there for us.