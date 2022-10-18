Cardinals Reacts Survey: Week 7

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Not sure how much confidence is left in this team or organization at this juncture.

Before the Arizona Cardinals took on the Seattle Seahawks, it felt like people were starting to see that this team could turn things around.

After the crap show of what happened on Sunday, if there is even a five percent belief in the direction of this team I would be amazed.

Even the diehard believers have to take a step back after what happened on Sunday.

For me, the only thing that can improve the belief in the direction of this team is winning. Nothing else matters anymore.

If you do not turn things around by winning games, then why would anybody have any faith in the direction of this team?

Where do you land?