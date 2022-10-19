My-My-My, Myjai! And Cam! And Zaven!

Thanks to Mac (@azsportsfien), here is a showcase of the Cardinals’ rookie edge rusher Myjai Sanders’ snaps versus the Seahawks.

Rookie Myjai Sanders played less than 10 snaps Sunday. Here's 1/3 of those reps... pic.twitter.com/CEos0BaT6o — Mac (@azsportsfien) October 19, 2022

The quickness with which Myjai Sanders swims and whirlybirds around the edge, especially at his length, jumps off the screen. His get-off and giddy-up are special. He needs to sink his hips to be a better tackler, which should come with time and experience.

For a few weeks many Cardinals’ fans have been pleading with Steve Keim to trade for Brian Burns or Robert Quinn. Acquiring Brian Burns would likely cost two possible 1st round picks. As for Robert Quinn, it might take a Day 2 pick.

Well, the Cardinals used two of their three Day 2 picks last year to draft Cam Thomas and Myjai Sanders. They also used a 7th round pick to draft edge linebacker Jesse Luketa. In addition, the Cardinals extended Markus Golden through 2023 and Dennis Gardeck through 2025. And let’s not forget about 2021 6th round pick Victor Dimukeje.

As the Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young song goes in the plural sense, “Love the ones you’re with.”

It was therefore a wise move by Vance Joseph to see what Cam Thomas and Myjai Sanders could do this early in their rookie seasons.

Here’s Mac’s highlight of Cam Thomas’ sack:

Cam Thomas is going to be a good one pic.twitter.com/I4ry7fsV8a — Mac (@azsportsfien) October 19, 2022

Thomas’ sheer power and piston-firing motor are in full evidence in this sack.

This week when explaining why LB Zaven Collins is now starting to excel, Vance Joseph said it was just a matter of getting the snaps.

Mac showcases Zaven Collins’ versatility here:

Zaven Collins is turning into one helluva a player for this defense pic.twitter.com/tLOR3S4bG9 — Mac (@azsportsfien) October 19, 2022

Cover and break the pass up? Check. Blitz and get home? Check. Help to snuff out a misdirection running play? Check.

Hopefully, now that Zaven Collins is getting his fair share of snaps, Vance Jospeh will be giving more snaps to Cam Thomas and Myjai Sanders, neither of whom was given more than nine this past week.