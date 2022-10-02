Cardinals vs. Panthers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy game day one and all.
The Arizona Cardinals take on the Carolina Panthers today and it should be a nice opportunity for the Arizona Cardinals to get back in the win column.
Of course much of that will stem from getting off to a good start for once this season.
If they can do that, it should be a game the Cardinals can win.
Here is everything you need to know about the game.
- Game: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
- Start Time: 1:05 pm Arizona time on October 2nd, 2022
- Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC
- TV Channel: Fox (Channel 10 locally)
- Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline)
- Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline)
- National Radio: ESPN: Steve Levy (play-by-play), DeAngelo Hall (analyst)
- Spanish Radio: KQMR 100.3 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)
- Streaming: Fox
- Odds: Cardinals +1 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/Under: 43.5
This line has flipped again. No one has a feel for these teams or this game.
Let’s go Cardinals!
