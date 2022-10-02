Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals ready to reverse Carolina curse, Zach Allen getting it done, short week for wide receivers and more

Happy game day one and all.

The Cardinals still script plays like always but it hasn't paid off for the offense in games in 2022

Team knows it can't keep succumbing to early deficits

Cardinals Bring Back Chris Banjo To Practice Squad

Zach And Julie Ertz Again Use Touchdowns To Feed Needy

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen finally healthy as he plays for new contract

Three Big Things: Panthers Week

College teammates Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield meet again, and other notes before the Cardinals play the Panthers

Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray among those adding an international flag decal to helmet to celebrate heritage

Cardinals could have all sub-6-foot wide receivers when they play in Carolina against the Panthers

Cardinals Cover 2 - To Run Or Not To Run

Ep. 596 - That is the question, right? And it is a question that has been discussed before on the show when it comes to Kyler Murray's rushing attempts. But something changed on Wednesday where the question needed to be asked again.

Big Red Rage - Hollywood Adapts To Cardinals Offense

Ep. 579 - Hollywood Brown joins Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley to talk about his role in the offense, developing chemistry with Kyler Murray, the return of Rondale Moore, the upcoming battle with the Carolina Panthers,

Cardinals Cover 2 - Let’s Reverse The Carolina Curse

Ep. 597 - Home. Road. It just has not mattered. The Cardinals have not been able to beat the Carolina Panthers. That needs to change this week. Craig Grialou and Paul Calvisi discuss what the Cardinals need to do to end what has become a six-game losing

How Lincoln Riley helped develop Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and Jalen Hurts into NFL starters

We asked this trio about Riley's influence on the former Oklahoma QBs ahead of Sunday's tilt between Murray and Mayfield.

Arizona Cardinals participate in NFL international flag decal initiative

Kyler Murray's lack of running a design of Arizona Cardinals' game plan

Through three games, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray hasn't been that same threat in the run game that he has been in previous years.

Arizona Cardinals sign S Chris Banjo to practice squad

Carolina Panthers aware they have Arizona Cardinals' number

Kyler Murray has never beaten the Carolina Panthers.Then again, not many Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks have.

Zach Allen integral to Arizona Cardinals' pass-rushing positives

While the Cardinals defense has dealt with its fair share of highs and lows, lineman Zach Allen remains a constant presence for Arizona.

Keeping the ball in Panthers QB Baker Mayfield's hands key for Cardinals

Traded from the Browns to the Panthers, QB Baker Mayfield comes with a new team, coaching staff and batch of weapons for the Week 4 matchup.

Arizona Cardinals confident rocky start can benefit team

There has been no shortage of adversity for the Arizona Cardinals early on this season. And maybe that's a good thing.

Steve Keim: No disconnect between Cardinals GM, coaches on draft picks

Arizona Cardinals rookies under the current coaching regime have not found it easy to earn immediate playing time.

Several Arizona Cardinals to have 2 flags on helmet in Weeks 4-5

Rondale Moore among Cardinals’ 4 NFLPA player reps

These four players will act as representatives of the Players Association for the Arizona Cardinals.

Kyler Murray not running the football is by design

DC Vance Joseph counting on Zach Allen to continue growth

The fourth-year player is having a nice season to this point and will look to help mitigate some of the team's defensive woes.