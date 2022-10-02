2022 NFL Week 4 open thread

It is week four in the NFL season and the only team that is still undefeated is the Philadelphia Eagles.

No one saw that coming.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills both lost last week, the Miami Dolphins tried to kill their quarterback, and the Jacksonville Jaguars look like one of the best offense in the leagues.

There is so much going on and we are only in week four in the 2022 NFL season.

Today, the top early game for me is the Buffalo Bills at the Baltimore Ravens where two of the best quarterbacks in the league faceoff.

Meanwhile, we have some clunkers heading into this week as the Chicago Bears and New York Giants play, and the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Of course I am sure plenty of people see the Cardinals and Panthers as a snoozer, so to each their own.

Enjoy the morning games one and all.