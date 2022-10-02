J.J. Watt gets heart shocked back into rhythm per… J.J. Watt

For the Arizona Cardinals the J.J. Watt experience has been a roller coaster.

He was a key force in their fast start last year while his injury basically killed their defensive success.

Then he started this year nursing a calf injury and the Cardinals missed him desperately.

Since he’s been back he has two sacks in two games and the difference he makes is not just noticeable, but stark.

So, when Watt announced on Twitter he had a medical procedure he wanted to make sure he was the one that told the story.

“I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today,” Watt Tweeted.

“I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it.”

First off, the person that leaked it is a loser.

Second, only Watt and his physicians have the information so if he is cleared, then that is all we can go off of.

Let’s hope this jump starts more than Watt’s heart.