Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers first half open thread

Injuries and a heart issue are the talk of the day, but now it is time for football.
J.J. Watt, Rondale Moore and Marquise Brown are all playing, so we should see close to a full array of talent for the Cardinals on offense, and their defensive leader still out there.
Can the Cardinals end the curse against the Carolina Panthers?
Here is everything you need to know.
- Game: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
- Start Time: 1:05 pm Arizona time on October 2nd, 2022
- Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC
- TV Channel: Fox (Channel 10 locally)
- Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline)
- Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline)
- National Radio: ESPN: Steve Levy (play-by-play), DeAngelo Hall (analyst)
- Spanish Radio: KQMR 100.3 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)
- Streaming: Fox
- Odds: Cardinals +1 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/Under: 43.5
