Arizona Cardinals break curse against Carolina Panthers in win

Despite everything, the Arizona Cardinals are 2-2 and right where they needed to be to start 2022 after a 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers.

After getting down 10-3, Kliff Kingsbury drew up his best drive of the season, created some opportunities for the offense and they made some plays.

Then, later in the game a Panthers defender took a cheap shot on James Conner and Will Hernandez and Kelvin Beachum took up for Conner, which led to Hernandez getting ejected for running into an official.

Yet, it almost seemed to rally the Arizona Cardinals as they put together their best half of football of the season.

Kyler Murray finished with two passing touchdowns, the final an absolute dime to Marquise Hollywood Brown.

This game was highlighted by the Swat Team of J.J. Watt (2) and Zach Allen (3) getting five passes defensed on the day and just absolutely dominating Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers.

We saw the Cardinals be able to salt the game away with James Conner late and a completely balanced and in control game from the Cardinals in the second half.

Well done.