Arizona Cardinals open as big home underdogs against Philadelphia Eagles

After an enthralling second half that led to the Arizona Cardinals second victory of 2022, the Arizona Cardinals sit at 2-2.

Of course that doesn’t mean much for Vegas who still doesn’t see it with the Cardinals and now they have to host the lone undefeated team left in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles.

That means for the Cardinals they are once again home underdogs, as according to Draftkings Sportsbook the Arizona Cardinals enter the game as six-point underdogs to the Eagles.

The Eagles had a tough one today against the Jaguars, but held on at the end.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals put together their best half of football in 2022, but it doesn’t change much for the oddsmakers.

This is a big number for a home dog, but it seems to be fair based on what we have seen so far in 2022.

The Cardinals need to come out quickly and prove they can play with a team like the Eagles if they want to start to get back on the road to respectability.

The early over/under is 49.5 and the Cardinals are +200 on the money line, which is a big number.

What do you think?