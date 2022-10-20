How to watch Saints vs. Cardinals in Week 7

Thursday Night Football with the roof open in Arizona in October is maybe the best place to watch an NFL game.
Now, can we get a good product on the field?
The Arizona Cardinals will don their alternate black helmets with their black and red color rush uniforms as the host the struggling New Orleans Saints.
It is a battle of 2-4 teams in primetime.
Here is everything you need to know about the game.
- Game: Arizona Cardinals (2-4) vs. New Orleans Saints
- Start Time: 5:15 pm Arizona time on Oct. 20, 2022
- Location: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ
- Live streaming: Amazon Prime Video
- Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
- TV Channel: Fox (Channel 10 locally if you live in Arizona)
- Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline)
- National Radio: Westwood One | Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) Ryan Leaf (analyst)
- Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)
- Odds: Cardinals -2 per our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook
- Over/Under: 44
Enjoy the game and Go Cardinals!
