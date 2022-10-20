Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals make roster moves, welcoming back DeAndre Hopkins, Robbie Anderson’s role and more

Happy gameday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints.

We used to be excited about this, because it was the return of DeAndre Hopkins and the first time with Marquise Brown.

Of course that is now delayed at least six weeks, but we get Hopkins return, so let’s get ready with all the news from around the web.

Folktales: The Stanton Shuffle

In one of the Cardinals' biggest wins in Seattle, a backup QB went viral

Arizona Cardinals sign kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to the practice squad as they search for replacement for Matt Prater; open Cody Ford practice window from IR

Team opens practice window to return from IR for Cody Ford

DeAndre Hopkins won't provide any miracles, but his return will help Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals

Wide receiver practices for first time since suspension ended

Three Big Things: Saints Week

A look at the top storylines for Thursday's game

Injury Report: Week 7 Vs. Saints

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 7 matchup with the Saints

Robbie Anderson Hopes To Help Cardinals, Even On Short Week

Wide receiver arrived in trade from Panthers

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has never not called plays and other notes before the Cardinals host the Saints

Red Sea Report - Cardinals Prep For Prime Matchup With Saints

The Cardinals are a disappointing 2-4 heading into their matchup with the Saints on Thursday Night Football. But help is on the way. DeAndre Hopkins comes back to the Cardinals at a good time for the struggling offense.

Cardinals Cover 2 - Welcome Back, DeAndre Hopkins

Ep. 605 - It's been a long wait, going all the way back to late last season. Well, the wait is finally over. DeAndre Hopkins makes his return against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.

Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury - WR Marquise Brown out at least month

Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown will miss at least a month with a left foot injury, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday.

Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton thankful after comeback from second-degree burns - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

After a scary kitchen accident, Hamilton questioned his future. But after his return to the field last Sunday, the doubt was replaced by gratitude.

Panthers trade Robbie Anderson to Cardinals after Marquise Brown injury

Panthers coach Steve Wilks sent Robbie Anderson packing to the locker room during a game Sunday. Anderson was traded to Arizona on Monday.

Get to know new Arizona Cardinals WR Robbie Anderson

The Arizona Cardinals acquired wide receiver Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers for two future late-round draft picks.

DeAndre Hopkins officially activated, Cardinals release K Matt Ammendola

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins was officially activated to the 53-man roster Monday coming off a six-game PED suspension.

Cardinals LG Justin Pugh suffered season-ending ACL injury

Cardinals starting left guard Justin Pugh left the team's Week 6 matchup against the Seahawks with a knee injury and did not return.

Arizona Cardinals hoping to have WR Hollywood Brown back in 6 weeks

The Arizona Cardinals are hoping to get wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown back from a foot injury in six weeks.

Kingsbury: Talk of being on hot seat warranted with current Cardinals play

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury is open to any and all ideas that will right the ship for the Arizona Cardinals entering Week 7.

Cardinals rookies Cam Thomas, Myjai Sanders make most of snaps

The Arizona Cardinals defense saw a number of young players step up and produce in the team's Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Cardinals sign K Rodrigo Blankenship, designate OL Cody Ford to return

The Arizona Cardinals signed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to the practice squad on Tuesday a day after releasing Matt Ammendola.

Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins back playing the game he loves

With his suspension a thing of the past, Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is ready to hit the ground running in 2022.

Cardinals offense 'sets up perfect' for WR Robbie Anderson's style of play

At 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, new Cardinals WR Robbie Anderson presents a big, yet fast target for QB Kyler Murray to work with.

Robbie Anderson learned to 'grind at a new level' from Cardinals' Jefferson

New Arizona Cardinal Robbie Anderson has a familiar face to help pick up the offense from in WRs coach Shawn Jefferson.

DeAndre Hopkins doesn’t expect to need limitations in 2022 debut

Kliff Kingsbury might be cautious with Hopkins' playing time but the star receiver believes he will be fine in his debut with a normal workload.

DeAndre Hopkins’ last 3 season debuts have been great

He has had 30 catches, 342 yards and 4 touchdowns in his last three season debuts. Expect a big game from him against the Saints.

DeAndre Hopkins’ return hopefully brings increased production for A.J. Green

Green's production has been far better with Hopkins playing than without him.