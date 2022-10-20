Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints best bets for Thursday Night Football

An ugly week for the Arizona Cardinals was compounded with our first ugly week of bets.

That happens, we are back at it today with the Arizona Cardinals hosting the New Orleans Saints.

Here are today’s best prop bets for the game from our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook.

Taysom Hill anytime TD scorer (+145)

Hill has five touchdowns on the season and leads the Saints in touchdowns on the year. He is their gadget guy, but has also been their big play guy.

DeAndre Hopkins over 60.5 receiving yards (-110)

Hopkins in two season debuts with the Arizona Cardinals has a 14 catch 151 yards performance and a six catch, 80 yards, two touchdowns performance. It is his season debut and he said he will not be on a pitch count.

Kyler Murray over 35.5 pass attempts (+100)

Not sure if this line is low because of the offensive line injuries, because the Saints are bad, or because Murray struggled last week.

However, Murray has thrown over 35.5 pass attempts in every game but two this season including 37 last week against the Seahwaks.

DeAndre Hopkins alt receiving yards 100+ (+320)

It is his first game back, but the Saints are down their top cornerback and the Cardinals need to find an identity on offense. Hopkins has been nails in his season debuts as we discussed earlier, so this feels like a nice hedge.