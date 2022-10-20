Arizona Cardinals loss to the Seattle Seahawks, DeAndre Hopkins getting back, Robbie Anderson trade and more

For the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday was a terrible look.

You had a chance to get to .500, put on a show offensively that would allow you to tell the naysayers they were wrong.

Instead, you gave them even more ammunition.

In this episode, Jess and I discuss how Sunday went down, what happened and what we see as moving forward.

Then we talk about the Robbie Anderson trade and how it could be a strong fit for the Arizona Cardinals.

Then we guess on the Saints game because who knows with this team.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Here are the times of the topics

(1:00) What went wrong in Seattle

(16:07) Kliff Kingsbury, the hot seat and playcalling

(36:49) The Robbie Anderson trade

(54:29) DeAndre Hopkins’ return and potential impact

(1:06:31) Cardinals-Saints preview