Cardinals vs Saints: Predictions and staff picks for Thursday Night Football

Happy Thursday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals get their first “Prime” time game of the season as they host the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.

It is... a tough one to really figure out as both teams are dealing with injuries and inconsistent play.

Did you know the Saints lost to the Panthers, but beat the Seahawks?

This season Thursday Night Football has not been great. We have had some close games, including the Week 2 game of the Chiefs and Chargers, but for the most part they have been mostly ... boring and tough to watch.

Hell the last two weeks we have scores of 12-9 and 12-7.

Buckle up for another great night of football.

Hopefully with the return of DeAndre Hopkins we see the Arizona Cardinals best offensive output of the season.

Maybe then we can get back on board and get excited about the final 10 games. Cause if they lose on Thursday Night and fall to 2-5. It is going to be a long season.

Here are the staff picks for tonight, the Cardinals are still 2.5-point favorites according to Draftkings Sportsbook.