 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arizona Cardinals activate Cody Ford, bring up Rodrigo Blankenship from practice squad

By Seth Cox
/ new
Arizona Cardinals v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals made a trio of moves to their active roster before tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

From the team:

Activated offensive lineman Cody Ford from the injured reserve/designated for return list.

Elevated kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and running back Corey Clement (CLEM-int) to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations.

Placed wide receiver Marquise Brown and offensive lineman Justin Pugh on injured reserve.

Blankenship will wear jersey #15, Clement will wear #23 and Ford will wear #72.

The Cardinals need Ford to play, we saw how bad things got with both Sean Harlow and Max Garcia in at the same time.

Maybe Ford can give them a little boost and an interior of Ford/Harlow/Hernandez will give a little more resistance.

Blankenship is being elevated which means another week without Matt Prater. This is a no win situation for Steve Keim. If Blankenship is good, then he’ll be hounded for picking and then keeping Matt Ammendola. If he’s bad, well then he is 0-2 in picking kickers off the street in a need situation.

Let’s hope for quick healing from Brown and Pugh, and big night’s from Ford, Blankenship and Clement if they are needed.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...