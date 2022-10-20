Arizona Cardinals activate Cody Ford, bring up Rodrigo Blankenship from practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals made a trio of moves to their active roster before tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

From the team:

Activated offensive lineman Cody Ford from the injured reserve/designated for return list. Elevated kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and running back Corey Clement (CLEM-int) to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations. Placed wide receiver Marquise Brown and offensive lineman Justin Pugh on injured reserve. Blankenship will wear jersey #15, Clement will wear #23 and Ford will wear #72.

The Cardinals need Ford to play, we saw how bad things got with both Sean Harlow and Max Garcia in at the same time.

Maybe Ford can give them a little boost and an interior of Ford/Harlow/Hernandez will give a little more resistance.

Blankenship is being elevated which means another week without Matt Prater. This is a no win situation for Steve Keim. If Blankenship is good, then he’ll be hounded for picking and then keeping Matt Ammendola. If he’s bad, well then he is 0-2 in picking kickers off the street in a need situation.

Let’s hope for quick healing from Brown and Pugh, and big night’s from Ford, Blankenship and Clement if they are needed.