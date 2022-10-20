SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans have no confidence in the direction of the team and most fans don’t like Thursday Night Football

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

No one believes when losses are piling up.

So, when the Arizona Cardinals lost in embarrassing fashion against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, it is no surprise to see the fans have basically abandoned ship.

After a strong showing against the only unbeaten team left in the NFL, confidence grew and fans felt like maybe things were turning around.

The loss to the Seahawks dropped the bottom out of any confidence that was left, although the people at Draftkings Sportsbook see the Arizona Cardinals as favorites tonight.

Now, according to fans only 3% of fan’s believe in the direction of the franchise.

After rising to 33% confidence, it is virtually gone and I am guessing will struggle to get back without impressive wins moving forward.

On another note, fans were polled about their thoughts on Thursday Night Football, and with the woeful Arizona Cardinals taking one the injury depleted New Orleans Saints, it was a perfectly timed national poll.

I mean, when it comes to the NFL, Thursday Night’s have been a bad product no doubt. So, seeing less than half of fans enjoy the games makes sense, but does that mean get rid of it altogether?

A small majority of fans think so. I would assume folks still enjoy the Thanksgiving Day games, and likely the season opener on Thursday, but outside of that it seems like it is mostly bad.

Why though?

For most fans, it is bad teams on a short week. So, you get a game like tonight where there are a litany of players injured missing, or playing at less than 100%. Of course most games are played at less than 100% after game one or two, but Thursday Night’s seem like an extreme.

What are your thoughts?