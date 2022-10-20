Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints Thursday Night Football first half open thread

Alright.

All the negativity has left the body and we are ready for a new week, even if it is the same week.

The Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints in a Thurssday Night Football showdown between two teams at 2-4.

The Arizona Cardinals got some good news getting DeAndre Hopkins back and activating Cody Ford.

The Saints did not.

However, we have seen that injuries have not benefitted the Cardinals much this year.

We are going into the game with a positive outlook and will adjust as needed.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Game: Arizona Cardinals (2-4) vs. New Orleans Saints

5:15 pm Arizona time on Oct. 20, 2022 Location: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ Live streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline) TV Channel: Fox (Channel 10 locally if you live in Arizona)

Fox (Channel 10 locally if you live in Arizona) Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline)

Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline) National Radio: Westwood One | Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) Ryan Leaf (analyst)

Westwood One | Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) Ryan Leaf (analyst) Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)

KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst) Odds: Cardinals -2 per our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook

Cardinals -2 per our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook Over/Under: 44

