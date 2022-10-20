The Arizona Cardinals look like a competent NFL team… Let’s watch the second half together

This is a different team? Right?

Through two quarters we are seeing competent if not efficient offensive drives with conversions on field goals and then inside the red zone.

On defense it was ugly to start but those patented Vance Joseph adjustments have hit and now the Arizona Cardinals have a commanding lead at the half 28-14.

They also get the ball to start the half.

Kyler Murray and the offense have been efficient through two quarters.

Murray is 10-13 for 96 yards with an additional 27 yards rushing.

The ground game has been great tonight.

Eno Benjamin has five carries for 57 yards and a two-point conversion.

Keaontay Ingram has three carries for three yards and a touchdown.

It is the defense with the final two touchdowns of the half.

Marco Wilson started the party after the Cardinals tied it up with a pick six.

Then Isaiah Simmons finished it up with his own pick six and the Cardinals look like a decent NFL team.

I don’t want to get my hopes up, but maybe this is what they needed.