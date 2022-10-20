Arizona Cardinals are opportunistic and efficient in big ‘Thursday Night Football’ win over New Orleans Saints

Not sure where this team has been.

Not sure if this team will come back.

For one night though we saw an efficient Arizona Cardinals offense, we saw an opportunistic defense take advantage of New Orleans Saints mistakes and we saw the difference DeAndre Hopkins makes on this team.

Hopkins is without a doubt the best player on the team and a complete game changer for this offense.

In his first game back, Hopkins had 10 receptions for 103 yards and looked unguardable most of the game. Even when he and Kyler were not in rhythm they would come back the next play and get something positive.

Combine that with a dominant rushing attack lead by Eno Benjamin who had 12 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Keaontay Ingram nine carries for 14 yards and a touchdown and the team ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns on the night.

It was the defense that set the tone in the first half, getting pick sixes on back to back possessions to break open a 14-14 tie.

Opportunistic and efficient.

It feels like it has been a while since we said that.

Nice win on Thursday Night Football.