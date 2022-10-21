Week 7 NFL staff picks and predictions

The Arizona Cardinals got off the mat at least for one week and gave us the most entertaining Thursday Night Football game or the season.

That means we get to really enjoy the rest of the NFL weekend where the Cardinals have won, played well and there are some good games this weekend, but not in the morning.

If you need me Sunday morning, I’ll be at Zipps.

We get to see if the Atlanta Falcons can carryover their big win over San Francisco to a game on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Dallas Cowboys made a smart decision by waiting to bring Dak Prescott back against the worst defense in the NFL, the Detroit Lions.

The Green Bay Packers get the Washington Commanders, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the fire sale Carolina Panthers, and you also get New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars and the Jags are somehow favored.

Not the best slate of early games, so find your favorite watering hole and head that way.