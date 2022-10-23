Arizona Cardinals open as underdogs against Minnesota Vikings

A win over the New Orleans Saints did not do too much in the way of convincing the public that the Arizona Cardinals are back on track.

Maybe traveling back east for an early start to take on the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings has something to do with it as well.

The Cardinals open as four-point underdogs against the Vikings according to our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook.

The Vikings have a really good passing attack and it is led by Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson and the duo has been putting up massive numbers so far this year.

Surprisingly their offense is only 14th in the league in points per game despite the show that Cousins and Jefferson have put on.

The other thing is the Vikings defense has played better this year than the past couple of seasons, so their offense doesn’t have to be great.

Can the Arizona Cardinals get back to their winning ways on the road after their last poor outing?

They’ll be underdogs this time.