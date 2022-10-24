Monday Night Football 2022: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots odds, picks and more

Boy oh boy, this is quite the Monday Night Football game.
It will be interesting to see what the Chicago Bears can do with this game against the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick.
Belichick is just looking at this game and knowing that the Bears are very one dimensional and Justin Fields has struggled to throw the ball consistently this year.
This should be quite the game to watch and could be a little bit of a snoozer.
- Game: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots
- Start Time: 5:15 pm Arizona time on Oct. 24, 2022
- Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Alternative TV: ESPN2 will once again provide the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning discussing the game
- National Radio: Westwood One | Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analyst)
- Odds: Patriots -8 per our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook
- Over/Under: 40
