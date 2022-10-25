Cardinals Reacts Survey: Week 8

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Arizona Cardinals won another game.

They won their first game at home in almost a year.

Now, what do fans think of the direction of the team as they head into a matchup with a 5-1 Minnesota Vikings team on the road?

It was a game that gave us a look at some of the highs and lows of this team on both offense and defense, but we also see how different this team is with DeAndre Hopkins in the lineup.

It is disappointing we won’t see he and Hollywood together for another five or six weeks, but maybe as Robbie Anderson continues to grow and Rondale Moore shows a little more, we will see this offense continue to open up.

What are your thoughts?