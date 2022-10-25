Arizona Cardinals offensive snap counts in win over New Orleans Saints

The Arizona Cardinals put up 42 points, the first 40-point game in the Kliff Kingsbury era.

28 of those points came from the offense, how did the those offensive snaps come to fruition?

Let’s take a look.

Kyler Murray - 66 snaps (100%)

Will Hernandez - 66 (100%)

Kelvin Beachum - 66 (100%)

Billy Price - 66 (100%)

D.J. Humphries - 62 (94%)

DeAndre Hopkins - 61 (92%)

Rondale Moore - 59 (89%)

Zach Ertz - 53 (80%)

Cody Ford - 53 (80%)

Eno Benjamin - 48 (73%)

I missed Humphries not playing four snaps, but also was trying to watch during football practice. Hopkins being that high immediately is hilarious to me. Ford and Price were an improvements over the Harlow/Garcia duo.

Greg Dortch - 35 (53%)

Trey McBride - 34 (52%)

Keaontay Ingram - 20 (30%)

Max Garcia - 13 (20%)

Robbie Anderson - 12 (18%)

Stephen Anderson - 6 (9%)

Josh Jones - 5 (8%)

Corey Clement - 1 (2%)

Look at those rookies and Anderson getting some snaps.

Anything stand out to you?