Arizona Cardinals defensive snap counts in win over New Orleans Saints

The Arizona Cardinals defense were very bend but don’t break until the end of the game.

For the Cardinals, the defense finally made some big plays, not just stops, with two pick sixes.

How did the snap counts play out? Let’s take a look.

Zaven Collins - 72 snaps (100%)

Budda Bakers - 72 (100%)

Byron Murphy Jr. - 72 (100%)

Jalen Thompson - 72 (100%)

Zach Allen - 60 (83%)

J.J. Watt - 60 (83%)

Marco Wilson - 56 (78%)

Isaiah Simmons - 54 (75%)

Markus Golden - 53 (74%)

Really excited about that top five. Simmons as well, but to see five draft picks playing that many snaps is exciting and shows the growth that is slowly occurring.

The problem has been they are not getting more out of a couple key positions... Edge rushers and the other cornerbacks.

Antonio Hamilton - 35 (49%)

Victor Dimukeje - 32 (44%)

Leki Fotu - 28 (39%)

Ben Niemann - 24 (33%)

Cam Thomas - 24 (33%)

Tanner Vallejo - 18 (25%)

Myjai Sanders - 16 (22%)

Michael Dogbe - 13 (18%)

Jonathan Ledbetter - 10 (14%)

Chris Banjo - 9 (12%)

Jesse Luketa - 5 (7%)

Rashard Lawrence - 4 (6%)

Christian Matthew - 2 (3%)

Ezekiel Turner - 1 (1%)

Thomas and Sanders looking good.

Anything else stand out?