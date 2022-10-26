Cardinals’ Youth Movement

Background: October 20, 2022; Glendale, Ariz; USA; Cardinals Isaiah Simmons (9) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Saints during a game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic Nfl Cardinals Saints Photos New Orleans Saints At Arizona Cardinals. Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK.
We Cardinals’ fans have been hoping to see the the organizing take stronger advantage of its young talent —- and this season, perhaps more than any other —- we are seeing a bona fide youth movement in Arizona, as celebrated by this achievement by 2nd year CB Marco Wilson:
Have yourself a gander at the number of young players who will be heading into their 2nd, 3rd, 4th or 5th years in the NFL in 2023. (* denotes —- 2023 UFA)
- QB: Kyler Murray, Trace McSorely*
- RB Eno Benjamin, Keaontay Ingram, Jonathan Ward, Ty’Son Williams
- WR Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, Antoine Wesley, Andre Baccellia
- TE Trey McBride, Bernhard Seikovitz
- T Josh Jones, Joshua Miles*, Badara Traore
- G Cody Ford*, Will Hernandez*, Marquis Hayes, Koda Martin
- C Lecitus Smith
- NT Rashard Lawrence, Leki Fotu, Andrew Brown
- DI Zach Allen*, Cameron Thomas, Michael Dogbe*, Jonathan Ledbetter, Manny Jones
- ILB Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons, Blake Lynch
- Edge Myjai Sanders, Victor Dimukeje, Jesse Luketa
- CB Byron Murphy*, Marco Wilson, Trayvon Mullen*, Christian Matthew, Jace Whittaker
- S Jalen Thompson, Tae Daly
- K Rodrigo Blankenship
Notable Players Entering 6th season in 2023:
- RB Darrel Williams*
- C Billy Price*
- LB Zeke Turner*
- Edge Dennis Gardeck
Veteran Players Under Contract in 2023:
- QB Colt McCoy —- 14th season
- RB James Conner —- 7th season
- WR DeAndre Hopkins —- 11th season
- WR Robbie Anderson —- 8th season
- TE Zach Ertz —- 11th season
- T D.J. Humphries —- 9th season
- C Rodney Hudson —- 13th season (spotrac.com has him listed as a 2023 UFA, perhaps when he returned this season, he and the Cardinals agreed to void the final year of his contract).
- Edge Markus Golden —- 9th season
- S Budda Baker —- 7th season
UFAs in 2023:
- QB Trace McSorley
- RB Darrel Williams
- WR A.J. Green
- TE Maxx Williams
- TE Stephen Anderson
- T Kelvin Beachum
- T Joshua Miles
- G Justin Pugh
- G Will Hernandez
- G Cody Ford
- G Max Garcia
- C Billy Price
- C Sean Harlow
- T Kelvin Beachum
- DE JJ Watt
- DE Zach Allen
- DE Michael Dogbe
- LB Tanner Vallejo
- ILB Ben Niemann
- ILB Nick Vigil
- CB Byron Murphy
- CB Antonio Hamilton
- CB Trayvon Mullen
- S Charles Washington
- S Chris Banjo
- LS Aaron Brewer
- K Matt Prater
- P Andy Lee
RFA’s in 2023:
- RB Jonathan Ward
- WR Greg Dortch
ERFA’s in 2023:
- WR Antoine Wesley
- Edge Jesse Luketa
Questions of the Day:
- On a scale of 1-10, how impressed are you with the Cardinals’ current youth movement? Why?
- Of the young players who are under contract in 2023, which ones do you project as starters?
- If you could only pick 5 UFAs whom you most want the Cardinals to re-sign, who are your five?
