Cardinals’ Youth Movement

We Cardinals’ fans have been hoping to see the the organizing take stronger advantage of its young talent —- and this season, perhaps more than any other —- we are seeing a bona fide youth movement in Arizona, as celebrated by this achievement by 2nd year CB Marco Wilson:

Have yourself a gander at the number of young players who will be heading into their 2nd, 3rd, 4th or 5th years in the NFL in 2023. (* denotes —- 2023 UFA)

QB: Kyler Murray, Trace McSorely*

RB Eno Benjamin, Keaontay Ingram, Jonathan Ward, Ty’Son Williams

WR Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, Antoine Wesley, Andre Baccellia

TE Trey McBride, Bernhard Seikovitz

T Josh Jones, Joshua Miles*, Badara Traore

G Cody Ford*, Will Hernandez*, Marquis Hayes, Koda Martin

C Lecitus Smith

NT Rashard Lawrence, Leki Fotu, Andrew Brown

DI Zach Allen*, Cameron Thomas, Michael Dogbe*, Jonathan Ledbetter, Manny Jones

ILB Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons, Blake Lynch

Edge Myjai Sanders, Victor Dimukeje, Jesse Luketa

CB Byron Murphy*, Marco Wilson, Trayvon Mullen*, Christian Matthew, Jace Whittaker

S Jalen Thompson, Tae Daly

K Rodrigo Blankenship

Notable Players Entering 6th season in 2023:

RB Darrel Williams*

C Billy Price*

LB Zeke Turner*

Edge Dennis Gardeck

Veteran Players Under Contract in 2023:

QB Colt McCoy —- 14th season

RB James Conner —- 7th season

WR DeAndre Hopkins —- 11th season

WR Robbie Anderson —- 8th season

TE Zach Ertz —- 11th season

T D.J. Humphries —- 9th season

C Rodney Hudson —- 13th season (spotrac.com has him listed as a 2023 UFA, perhaps when he returned this season, he and the Cardinals agreed to void the final year of his contract).

Edge Markus Golden —- 9th season

S Budda Baker —- 7th season

UFAs in 2023:

QB Trace McSorley

RB Darrel Williams

WR A.J. Green

TE Maxx Williams

TE Stephen Anderson

T Kelvin Beachum

T Joshua Miles

G Justin Pugh

G Will Hernandez

G Cody Ford

G Max Garcia

C Billy Price

C Sean Harlow

DE JJ Watt

DE Zach Allen

DE Michael Dogbe

LB Tanner Vallejo

ILB Ben Niemann

ILB Nick Vigil

CB Byron Murphy

CB Antonio Hamilton

CB Trayvon Mullen

S Charles Washington

S Chris Banjo

LS Aaron Brewer

K Matt Prater

P Andy Lee

RFA’s in 2023:

RB Jonathan Ward

WR Greg Dortch

ERFA’s in 2023:

WR Antoine Wesley

Edge Jesse Luketa

Questions of the Day: