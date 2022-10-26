Marco Wilson named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for performance against New Orleans Saints

The Arizona Cardinals made opportunistic big plays against the New Orleans Saints, and the first one came from Marco Wilson, who also had an iconic plunge into the endzone.

For the interception ... and maybe a little bit the front flip, he has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

From the team:

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson has been named the “NFC Defensive Player of the Week” for his performance in last Thursday’s 42-34 victory over the New Orleans Saints. This is Wilson’s first career “Defensive Player of the Week” selection and he becomes the 35th different player in team history to be named “NFC Defensive Player of the Week.” Wilson recorded his first career interception and first career touchdown on the same play in last week’s win. With the game tied 14-14 late in the second quarter, Wilson picked off a deflected pass and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown. That score gave Arizona a 20-14 lead and the Cardinals never trailed again in the game. Wilson had the only go-ahead defensive touchdown in the NFL in Week 7. He finished the game with three tackles, one interception (returned for a TD) and tied his career high with two passes defensed. Wilson and teammate LB Isaiah Simmons returned interceptions for touchdowns in last week’s win over the Saints. It was the first time since 2015 that the Cardinals had multiple interception return touchdowns in the same game.

Congrats to Marco Wilson.