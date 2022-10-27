No matter outcome on Sunday, Arizona Cardinals should trade for Bradley Chubb

A lot of teams are looking at this week eight game slate as a decider if they are buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.

One team who have some of the hottest commodities in the league is the Denver Broncos, who have players like Jerry Jeudy and someone the Arizona Cardinals should have an eye on in Bradley Chubb.

Word on the street is that Chubb is available for the right price, and teams are calling about his availability.

Multiple teams are calling Denver on Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb, sources tell @theScore.



Key factors: Significant compensation for #Broncos, but also Chubb and his agent maintain control. Whomever trades for him is only going to do so knowing he’ll agree to a long-term extension. pic.twitter.com/65jcISWI54 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 26, 2022

No matter what happens on Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals should be at the top of the list.

One of the biggest knocks on Steve Keim has been his lack of... high end draft value used on edge rushers.

After the team drafted Markus Golden in 2015 traded for Chandler Jones in 2016, both second round values, they waited until this year to use two third round picks on Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders. (We can play semantics about Haason Reddick, but he was drafted to play off-ball and would have been drafted that way by every team in the league)

The Cardinals stunning lack of investment at maybe the second most impactful position in the NFL is staggering.

Especially when you consider the fact that they did so at a number of other key positions: tackle and cornerback.

So, if Chubb is available the Cardinals should be in no matter what happens on Sunday.

There are conflicting reports on the cost, some are saying with Brian Burns allegedly commanding two first round picks, that Chubb should net at least one first. However, some are saying the Broncos would likely take a second and a third round pick.

If I am the Cardinals, I call and see if they want a second this year and a third next year for Chubb.

If that is not enough, I would go as high as two second round picks, or a first this year, but getting a young pass rusher who has produced and been to a Pro Bowl, who is familiar with Vance Joseph, would be a huge boost for not only 2022, but for the future.

Bringing Chubb in also gives you the ability to really focus on the development of Thomas and Sanders this year and even next before making a decision on adding another pass rusher.

Make a play for Chubb, immediately.