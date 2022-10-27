2023 NFL Draft: Michigan and Clemson have some great prospects for Arizona Cardinals fans to know

The 2023 NFL Draft prospects are heavily represented in the AP College Football top six teams.

This week, Justin and I break down the AP Top 6, look ahead to next week’s initial College Football Playoff rankings, and discuss some of the key NFL Draft prospects involved in that race. There are some fun names to know for the Arizona Cardinals, especially from Clemson and Michigan.

Plus, a couple of grad transfer QBs are on fire lately. How do they fit into the draft conversation? And, with Halloween coming up, a candy-related hot take from America’s favorite former backup QB turns into a conversation about the worst trick-or-treat handouts.

