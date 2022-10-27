Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL ‘Thursday Night Football’ 2022 picks, odds and more

Happy Thursday Night Football one and all.

I will wager this game will not be as fun as last week’s game which of course was the lowest viewed (not shocking with two very small fanbases and two teams with losing records).

Instead, we get two teams who are not quite as good as expected and now may be a little more desperate. Of course one team may play in the worst division in the NFL.

Here is everything you need to know about Thursday Night Football.

Game: Baltimore Ravens (4-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4)

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline) National Radio: Westwood One | Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play) Rod Woodson (analyst)

Westwood One | Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play) Rod Woodson (analyst) Odds: Bucs -2 per our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook

Bucs -2 per our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook Over/Under: 46.5

