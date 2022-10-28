Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings best bets

Hope you followed me (or tailed), last week in the Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints Thursday Night Football matchup.

Cause man could you have made some money.

We put up four bets, went three for four, but hit two plus-money wagers.

Taysom Hill anytime TD scorer (+145) - $25 to win $36.25 (total of $61.25)

DeAndre Hopkins over 60.5 receiving yards (-110) - $25 to win $22.73 (total of $47.73)

DeAndre Hopkins alt receiving yards 100+ (+320) - $25 to win $80 (total of $105)

If you bet $25 on all four bets, you ended up with a profit of $113.98 and a total of 213.98.

Not too bad.

Here are our favorites bets this week courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook.

Zach Ertz anytime touchdown scorer +230

Tight ends have three touchdowns against the Vikings defense this year and the Cardinals love to give Ertz touches. This seems like a good chance to hit this week.

Kyler Murray o29.5 rush yards -120

Murray and the Cardinals have made an effort the last couple of games to be more active in the run game. Give me Murray

Weekly Special: J. Jefferson 100+ Rec Yards, D. Hopkins 100+ Rec Yards +500

Call this the reverse jinx bet. The Cardinals have held down number one receivers, but Jefferson is having an other-worldly season.

I think the Cardinals streak of holding down big time receivers ends this week, and Hopkins still is unguardable.

Good luck and enjoy.