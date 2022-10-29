Cardinals Reacts Survey: Hope is starting to return for Arizona Cardinals fans heading into Week 8 of the NFL season

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Walter has talked about it, Blake talked about it last week,

We are seeing that hope come to life for some Arizona Cardinals fans.

Since the debacle in Seattle, where maybe Seattle is good, I don’t know, the confidence in the direction of the Arizona Cardinals is completely changing.

This weeks SB Nation Reacts poll has the Caridnals fans 49% confident in the direction of the team, this is the highest since week one, when confidence is high for nearly every team.

I am not going to lie, while I am excited about the return of DeAndre Hopkins and think some are not giving the Cardinals enough credit for their play last week, I am surprised to see things change this much.

What are your thoughts?

.