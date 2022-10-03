Red Rain: ARI 26 CAR 16 Kliff Notes

Jump starting the offense continues to be a significant problem for the Arizona Cardinals. However, this week the Cardinals’ defense played its best sixty minutes of football of the young season, keeping the Carolina Panthers in check until the Cardinals offense got on track in the second half.

The Cardinals’ 26-16 win over the Panthers was quite the gamut of emotions for Cardinals fans. Here is a sampling of mine:

1st Half: CAR 10 ARI 3

Cardinals have had 4 possessions with a $47M a year QB and a HC on 5 year extension and not one pass has been thrown more than 5 yards. Ricky dink, sandlot, scared--ass football. 4th and inches with James Conner, absurd call for jet sweep. Total rip-off of fans. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 2, 2022

Scared QBs on 3rd downs just throw the ball out of bounds w/o letting the play develop. Or --- they throw passes under the sticks that don't convert. Game after game for the last 12 games. It's not going to change, is it? — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 2, 2022

2nd Half: ARI 26 CAR 16

Cardinals flipped the switch. In all three phases, but mostly in getting Kyler dialed in and the defense playing as smart, disciplined and opportunistic as we have seen in quite some time. Can they keep the switch on for 60 minutes? Hope is a good thing, Red. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 2, 2022

This man is a paragon of inspiration--- to his family, his team and to all of humanity. Fyi --- the team is 9-1 in regular season games that JJ Watt starts. That is no coincidence. https://t.co/KWZd1S4Wnz — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 3, 2022

In this week’s episode of the Red Rain Podcast, I will try to provide perspectives as to why the offense continues to struggle getting anything going on offense in the first half of their games and how and why the Cardinals played their best game of the season on defense and special teams.

Then, I will provide you with some of the moves that I think would be best for the Cardinals to make this week in light of some of the players who may be ready to come off the IR list, including two Andy Isabella trade proposals.

What are your perspectives?