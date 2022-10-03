Arizona Cardinals designate Antonio Hamilton, Antoine Wesley and Colt McCoy for return from IR

A win and now some more good news for the Arizona Cardinals as the troops are starting to get healthy.

The team announced on Monday they have designated three layers, Antonio Hamilton, Colt McCoy and Antoine Wesley for return from the injured reserve.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that cornerback Antonio Hamilton, quarterback Colt McCoy and wide receiver Antoine Wesley have been designated for return and can begin practicing. The team can activate each player to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period.

Obviously the biggest name right now is Hamilton, who had won the cornerback two competition and was primed to start from day one for the first time in his career before a tragic cooking accident.

However, with the recent injury to A.J. Green, Wesley could be an interesting one to get back into the fold as he would give the Cardinals some size on the outside.

None the less, good to have everyone trending in the right direction and we will see who makes it back the soonest.