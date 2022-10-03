Six winners and three losers in the Arizona Cardinals win over the Carolina Panthers

2-2. Not what we had hoped for, but to be perfectly honest, much better than we expected based on how the games actually went for the Arizona Cardinals.

In their second come from behind win this season, there were plenty of winners and a couple of losers.

Let’s take a look.

Winners

Eno Benjamin - The number two or three back for the Cardinals also had to take over kickoff duties, and did a great job. Benjamin has been one of the more pleasant surprises of the first quarter of the season.

Marquise Brown - Brown has been great for the Cardinals and so far has delivered everything the team has needed and more. In this game he continued to put up big numbers and make plays for the Cardinals.

Zach Allen - Allen has been great, but hasn’t gotten home quite yet, until Sunday. Allen has been generating pressures, getting hits on the quarterback and being around the ball a ton, but on Sunday, he had a sack and three passes defensed against he Panthers.

Dennis Gardeck - Another guy who had been getting close, but had not gotten home, Gardeck had his first sack of 2022 and then had an interception on another batted pass. He has been bringing it, but Sunday was by far his best game.

Zaven Collins - A rough game against the Rams turned into maybe his best game as a pro against the Panthers. Even in coverage where he gave up a touchdown he was right there against one of the games greats.

J.J. Watt - Not much more you can say about Watt anymore than he is a special person and player.

Losers

Justin Pugh and Matt Prater - Injuries and age are never a good thing, let’s hope these issues do not linger.

Matt Rhule - Are we interested in Rhule at Arizona State cause his time is limited with the Carolina Panthers.