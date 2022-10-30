How to watch Cardinals vs. Vikings in NFL Week 8

There has been quite the shift in the spread over the last week, and while the Arizona Cardinals are still underdogs in this game, they have closed the gap.

That is what makes this week so interesting, is that many people still do not buy the Minnesota Vikings, while some are still clinging to the idea of how good the Cardinals have been with DeAndre Hopkins in the fold.

This week, a chance to break a a 35 year winless streak in Minnesota.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Game: Arizona Cardinals (3-4) at Minnesota Vikings (5-1)

Arizona Cardinals (3-4) at Minnesota Vikings (5-1) Start Time: 10:00 a.m. Arizona time on Oct. 30, 2022

10:00 a.m. Arizona time on Oct. 30, 2022 Location: U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN TV Channel: Fox (Channel 10 locally)

Fox (Channel 10 locally) Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), Kristina Pink (sideline)

Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), Kristina Pink (sideline) Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline)

Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline) Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)

KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst) Streaming: Fox

Fox Odds: Cardinals +3.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cardinals +3.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook Over/Under: 49

Go Cardinals!