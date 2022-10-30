Cardinals’ Thursday night win, the NFL trade deadline, Cardinals-Vikings preview

The Arizona Cardinals got back to their winning ways on Thursday and now after a mine-bye week they have a team coming off their bye week in the Minnesota Vikings.

First though, we need to discuss the Thursday Night Football win over the New Orleans Saints then get into how things changed in this game as opposed to previous games.

Then trade deadline talk and what if any moves should the Arizona Cardinals make ahead of the Tuesday deadline.

Then, we get into the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings as the Cardinals look to continue their winning way?

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Below are the approximate timestamps of the topics we discussed.

(1:00) Biggest takeaways in the Cardinals’ win over the Saints

(23:33) Playing time changes — A.J. Green, Antonio Hamilton, the offensive line

(42:26) Were the offense and defense better against the Saints?

(53:06) Trade deadline talk — players to add, players to send away

(1:09:10) Cardinals-Vikings preview