Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals look to limit Justin Jefferson, Patrick Peterson predicts big day and more

Cardinals promote K Rodrigo Blankenship to 53-man roster, put DL Rashard Lawrence on IR

Moving kicker to active roster could mean more time on sideline for Prater

In Year When NFL QBs Have Struggled, Kyler Murray Seeks Groove

Cardinals signal-caller counting on Hopkins return to improve numbers

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins slowly working into his first-round pedigree

Linebacker playing every snap heading into game against Vikings, Hicks

Three Big Things: Vikings Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

Center Billy Price and guard Cody Ford slide into the lineup and other notes before the Cardinals play the Vikings in Minnesota

Cardinals' J.J. Watt and wife Kealia announce son's birth

The Arizona Cardinals defensive end and Chicago Red Stars forward welcomed Koa James Watt into the world on October 23.

Cardinals lead trend of going for it on fourth down - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

No team has gone for it more on fourth down than Kliff Kingsbury's Cardinals, who would prefer more success on second and third down.

Minnesota Vikings ask Patrick Peterson to be a playmaker - Minnesota Vikings Blog- ESPN

The Vikings want Peterson to be "more competitive at the line of scrimmage," which could boost his chances of making game-changing plays.

Kyler Murray: Moving DeAndre Hopkins necessary for Cardinals offense

The Cardinals' win over the Saints displayed the conclusion Kliff Kingsbury came to about using DeAndre Hopkins: moving him inside and out.

Cardinals, Kyler Murray looking for answers in NFL-wide offensive struggle

Scoring across the league is down, and the Arizona Cardinals are looking for answers on how to be more consistent in this landscape.

Arizona Cardinals' Vance Joseph held 'spirited' meeting after Saints game

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph was not happy with his defense allowing three plays over 40 yards against the Saints in Week 7.

Arizona Cardinals not changing approach to account for Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson is having a stout season, but Cardinals DC Vance Joseph is not treating him differently than other top WRs they've faced.

CB Patrick Peterson makes an impact for Vikings' new system

Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson has been engaged in helping a new coaching staff with the Minnesota Vikings.

GM Steve Keim not so sure Arizona Cardinals trade before deadline

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury expressed optimism that GM Steve Keim could make a move before the NFL trade deadline.

Arizona Cardinals defense aims to hold Vikings RB Dalvin Cook in check

The Cardinals will face a Vikings running game led by Dalvin Cook, who gained 131 yards on the ground at State Farm Stadium last season.

Arizona Cardinals WR Robbie Anderson has strong 1st full practice week

Arizona Cardinals WR Robbie Anderson and OG Cody Ford completed their first full weeks of practice to rave reviews.

Arizona Cardinals in critical stretch of schedule to determine who they are as contenders

Over the next four games, the Cardinals really need to win at least three of them.

Kyler Murray excited to see WR Robbie Anderson in offense

Anderson won't have a large role on Sunday against the Vikings but hopefully he can make an impact.

NFL trade deadline: Jaguars’ Josh Allen should be target for Cardinals

Reports are that teams are interested in the former No. 7 overall pick pass rusher. The Cardinals should be one of those teams interested.

Vikings CB Patrick Peterson predicts multiple INTs vs. Cardinals

Peterson believes he will pick off Kyler Murray twice, even though he hasn't had two picks in a game since 2014.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson elite like DeAndre Hopkins, says Kliff Kingsbury

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is "all the way elite."

NFL trade deadline: Arizona Cardinals trade would not surprise HC

Kliff Kingsbury didn't say he was expecting a trade to happen before Tuesday's deadline, but it wouldn't surprise him if it happened.