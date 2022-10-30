Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings first half open thread

Today is a great test for the Arizona Cardinals.
They came off their worst game of the season in their loss to the Seattle Seahawks to put forth their best effort of the season in a win over the New Orleans Saints.
Now, a true test against the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings.
Can the Cardinals put together back-to-back solid performances and more importantly... wins?
Here is everything you need to know about today’s game.
- Game: Arizona Cardinals (3-4) at Minnesota Vikings (5-1)
- Start Time: 10:00 a.m. Arizona time on Oct. 30, 2022
- Location: U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN
- TV Channel: Fox (Channel 10 locally)
- Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), Kristina Pink (sideline)
- Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline)
- Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)
- Streaming: Fox
- Odds: Cardinals +3.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/Under: 49
