Twitter reacts to DeAndre Hopkins’ INCREDIBLE touchdown catch

The Cardinals needed a play against the Vikings and have really missed having DeAndre Hopkins out there for the first 6 weeks of the season.
Well, he made his presence known with a crazy one-handed snag at the end of the half to make it 14-10 Vikings:
Even when he's covered. He's open.@DeAndreHopkins x #BirdCityFootball pic.twitter.com/pX0DfJkFxv— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 30, 2022
Wow.
Oh dear God.— Tim Ring (@timringTV) October 30, 2022
Tim said it.
Oh my Hop.— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 30, 2022
One-handed TD catch from 6 yards out.
Nuk for days.
Bro… pic.twitter.com/SOaM2zkYDC— Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) October 30, 2022
Nuk palmed this @DeAndreHopkins— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022
: #AZvsMIN on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Tc7CqiJUk6 pic.twitter.com/9CkBl3WrYI
That extension by Hopkins reminded me of these by Fitz pic.twitter.com/5qVzc4Dp8n— Jess Root (@senorjessroot) October 30, 2022
Hop— Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) October 30, 2022
What a freaking catch by DeAndre Hopkins. Unreal.— Marotta (@Vincemarotta) October 30, 2022
DeAndre Hopkins really is up there with the best at his craft I've ever seen in Arizona sports. He is so good at football. A true pleasure to watch every week.— Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) October 30, 2022
Diagoras, by Thomas Degeorge, 1814, from @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/GW73ojUiEi— ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) October 30, 2022
Art?
Yes, I certainly think so.
Let’s see if Arizona can keep momentum up in the second half.
Loading comments...