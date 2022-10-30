Twitter reacts to DeAndre Hopkins’ INCREDIBLE touchdown catch

The Cardinals needed a play against the Vikings and have really missed having DeAndre Hopkins out there for the first 6 weeks of the season.

Well, he made his presence known with a crazy one-handed snag at the end of the half to make it 14-10 Vikings:

Wow.

Oh dear God. — Tim Ring (@timringTV) October 30, 2022

Tim said it.

Oh my Hop.



One-handed TD catch from 6 yards out.



Nuk for days. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 30, 2022

That extension by Hopkins reminded me of these by Fitz pic.twitter.com/5qVzc4Dp8n — Jess Root (@senorjessroot) October 30, 2022

Hop — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) October 30, 2022

What a freaking catch by DeAndre Hopkins. Unreal. — Marotta (@Vincemarotta) October 30, 2022

DeAndre Hopkins really is up there with the best at his craft I've ever seen in Arizona sports. He is so good at football. A true pleasure to watch every week. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) October 30, 2022

Art?

Yes, I certainly think so.

Let’s see if Arizona can keep momentum up in the second half.