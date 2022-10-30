Arizona Cardinals comeback bid falls short against Minnesota Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals made too many mistakes against an average Minnesota Vikings team and in the end it cost them a game, which they lost 24-36.

Mistakes came from everywhere this week.

The defense made errors in their opportunities, the offense made errors in throws and route running and the special teams made errors in the return game.

It made it tougher to win than it needed to be to get a win.

Kyler Murray threw two interceptions but also had three touchdown throws in the game and it set up the Cardinals to have a chance.

The defense struggled against the Vikings rushing attack, but was not too bad against the Vikings passing game.

The Cardinals have to find something to make plays when it matters.

The offense got a lead and the defense gave it up. Then the offense got it close and the special teams muffed a punt. Someone has to come up clutch for this team and they haven’t found it yet.