Arizona Cardinals open as small home favorites against Seattle Seahawks

By Seth Cox
Syndication: Arizona Republic Michael Chow-Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals open up as three-point favorites according to our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cardinals not only are coming off a loss to the Vikings, but also the Seahawks are coming off a commanding win over the New York Giants who were 6-1 before that loss.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Cardinals can backup their last game success at home and start to build up a few wins at home in a row as they get to the second half of their schedule.

The other thing is, they are 0-2 in the division and need to get some type of win if they want any chance to keep pace with the division leading Seahawks.

It is a bit of a surprise to see the Cardinals as favorites and it will be interesting to see where this line ends up as we head into Sunday.

Go Cardinals!

