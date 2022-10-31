 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Early Morning Tweets

By Walter Mitchell
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Background: Oct 30, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel.

Within the last few minutes, I felt compelled to post these two tweets:

The 14 Game (4-10) Slide Continues:

I never thought that while watching other NFL teams play I would become thoroughly envious of how easily they get out of the huddle, into formation and snap the football.

On today’s Red Rain Podcast, I will elaborate on who is ultimately to blame for making virtually every snap an angst-inducing struggle.

I will also elaborate on the Cardinals’ coaches’ misuse and misunderstanding of their personnel.

Can the Cardinals summon up the kind of preparation and suddenly acquired discipline to outdo the Seahawks’ exemplary preparation and discipline?

Pat’s Peeve:

Amazing to see that Pat P. is still in utter denial of his self-induced demise in Arizona. That said, Steve Keim, once again, handled an exiting player’s situation with a complete lack of class and professionalism. As we have learned about Keim over the years, he doesn’t just ghost people on Halloween.

