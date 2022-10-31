Early Morning Tweets

Background: Oct 30, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel.

Within the last few minutes, I felt compelled to post these two tweets:

The 14 Game (4-10) Slide Continues:

The 14 gm slide: 4-10 record, 22.1 pts for, 26.1 pts.agst. Same stale script every wk. QB/OL skip OTAs. Coaches cancel practice. OFF, every snap is an angst-inducing struggle. DEF, no contain = no chance. STs erratic. Team is flat and unprepared. Pretenders not contenders. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 31, 2022

I never thought that while watching other NFL teams play I would become thoroughly envious of how easily they get out of the huddle, into formation and snap the football.

On today’s Red Rain Podcast, I will elaborate on who is ultimately to blame for making virtually every snap an angst-inducing struggle.

I will also elaborate on the Cardinals’ coaches’ misuse and misunderstanding of their personnel.

Can the Cardinals summon up the kind of preparation and suddenly acquired discipline to outdo the Seahawks’ exemplary preparation and discipline?

Pat’s Peeve:

SK puts plyrs like Pat P. on pedestals, creates double standards for them that cost the team, holds them hostage, then ghosts them. PP cheated fans/org. his last few yrs in AZ. Consummate pretender. But, after MB said "we'd love to re-sign Pat," SK's ghosting was unprofessional. https://t.co/F3pZfracif — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 31, 2022

Amazing to see that Pat P. is still in utter denial of his self-induced demise in Arizona. That said, Steve Keim, once again, handled an exiting player’s situation with a complete lack of class and professionalism. As we have learned about Keim over the years, he doesn’t just ghost people on Halloween.