Monday Night Football 2022: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns odds, picks and more

Last Monday Night Football delivered a shocker.

This week, well we will wait and see, but it is an in-state rivalry that seems like we know what the outcome is going to be.

Of course, it is Monday Night Football and we have had a number of “upsets” this season so far.

Here is everything you need to know about the game and enjoy Halloween night.

Game: Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) at Cleveland Browns (2-5)

ESPN Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)

This is one that feels like it should be Bengals no question, but we have seen that Monday Night Football is a wildcard.

Who you got?