 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Night Football 2022: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns odds, picks and more

The Bengals are 3-point favorites over their Ohio rivals

By Seth Cox
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Monday Night Football delivered a shocker.

This week, well we will wait and see, but it is an in-state rivalry that seems like we know what the outcome is going to be.

Of course, it is Monday Night Football and we have had a number of “upsets” this season so far.

Here is everything you need to know about the game and enjoy Halloween night.

  • Game: Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) at Cleveland Browns (2-5)
  • Start Time: 5:15 pm Arizona time on Oct. 31, 2022
  • Location: FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)
  • Streaming: ESPN+
  • Alternative TV: ESPN2 will once again provide the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning discussing the game
  • National Radio: Westwood One | Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analyst)
  • Odds: Bengals -3 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Over/Under: 45

This is one that feels like it should be Bengals no question, but we have seen that Monday Night Football is a wildcard.

Who you got?

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...