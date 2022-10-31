Monday Night Football 2022: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns odds, picks and more

Last Monday Night Football delivered a shocker.
This week, well we will wait and see, but it is an in-state rivalry that seems like we know what the outcome is going to be.
Of course, it is Monday Night Football and we have had a number of “upsets” this season so far.
Here is everything you need to know about the game and enjoy Halloween night.
- Game: Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) at Cleveland Browns (2-5)
- Start Time: 5:15 pm Arizona time on Oct. 31, 2022
- Location: FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Alternative TV: ESPN2 will once again provide the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning discussing the game
- National Radio: Westwood One | Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analyst)
- Odds: Bengals -3 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/Under: 45
This is one that feels like it should be Bengals no question, but we have seen that Monday Night Football is a wildcard.
Who you got?
