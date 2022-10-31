DeAndre Hopkins is on pace for over 100 catches and 1,000 receiving yards

The Arizona Cardinals have struggled immensely on offense as they have dealt with inconsistent output from their quarterback, poor play from their offensive line, and a lack of a run game with very few designed runs for their athletic quarterback Kyler Murray.

Despite their struggles, one player that continues to deliver is All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Their 30-year-old wideout continues to prove why he is arguably the best receiver in the NFL.

Even though Hopkins missed the first six games of the regular season due to a suspension, he is still on pace for over 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards.

To be more specific, DeAndre Hopkins is on pace for 121 receptions, 1,441 receiving yards, and five touchdowns.

In his season debut in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints, the 10-year veteran caught 10 passes for 103 yards. In last Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Hopkins hauled in 12 passes, had 159 receiving yards and a touchdown. He had 27 targets combined in those two games alone.

Without a doubt, the Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins connection is well intact and still going strong.

Their offense was able to put up 28 points and 26 points respectively with their top playmaker back in the lineup. This unit averaged only 19 points per game through the first six weeks without him.

The Arizona Cardinals have many problems on offense but DeAndre Hopkins is not one of them.

Kliff Kingsbury and Murray have to be thrilled that No. 10 is officially back!