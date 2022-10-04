Cardinals 13 Personnel Planting Roots

Background: Oct 2, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan

Kliff Kingsbury worked hard this past week to have a 13 personnel package ready for the Carolina Panthers.

WR ——— LT-LG-C-RG-RT-87-85-86 (1 RB, 3 TE)

The showcasing of the 13 package did not go well in a critical 4th and 1⁄ 2 yard situation:

This playcall as everyone knows just wasn’t necessary as we have Conner for a reason and our “cute” plays tend to get us in trouble. What I will say is it looks as if beachum simply blocks burns who is right next to him instead of releasing to a LB would’ve had the first down. pic.twitter.com/nKLdcck1Kn — K1SinceDay1 (@KSzn2021) October 3, 2022

Obviously, someone had an MA, as in “missed assignment.”

But, in the 2nd half when needed the most the 13 package bore fruit.

On another key play near the goal line, Kyler Murray threw a perfect dart to Zach Ertz, who ran a perfect crossing route.

Then, just as the Rams set up a 26 yard TE screen play from a similar formation after they had scored an easy TD on a Cooper Kupp jet sweep to the left, the Cardinals drew up the perfect counter to the TE crossing play, this QB sweep to the right, with James Conner as lead blocker.

Check out how the three TEs to the right of RT Kelvin Beachum seal the Panthers’ defenders inside, among it an easy trot for Kyler Murray to skip-hop into the end zone.

87 —- Maxx Williams —- boom on the down block seal

85 —- Trey McBride —- boom on the down block seal

87 —- Zach Ertz —- seals the edge and smartly lets him go (not to risk a holding call) once he knows Kyler has an easy TD.

Loved this playcall having Conner as the lead blocker for Murray. Another great playcall pic.twitter.com/ZsQ12LDoMP — K1SinceDay1 (@KSzn2021) October 3, 2022

This is an excellent example of innovative, complimentary football —- creatively designed by the coaches and perfectly executed by the players.

Thank you, Birdgang!