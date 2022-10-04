Arizona Cardinals offensive snap counts in win over Carolina Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals sit at 2-2 with their best test of the season this Sunday.

However, we need to finish things up on the win over the Carolina Panthers and let’s start with a look at the offensive snap counts in the game.

Kyler Murray - 76 (100%)

D.J. Humphries - 76 (100%)

Kelvin Beachum - 76 (100%)

Rodney Hudson - 76 (100%)

Marquise Brown - 71 (93%)

Rondale Moore - 65 (86%)

Max Garcia - 63 (83%)

Zach Ertz - 62 (82%)

Murray and three of the offensive linemen played every snap. Will Hernandez would have likely joined if not for the referee fearing for his life and having to kick the bully Hernandez out.

Brown and Moore leading the wide receivers in snaps is not surprising. Moore was really allowed to get his feet wet this week before things will start to get funky over the next couple of weeks. His usage at camp was something to behold.

Will Hernandez - 58 (76%)

James Conner - 50 (66%)

Conner’s usage here is about right to me.

Trey McBride - 32 (42%)

Greg Dortch - 27 (36%)

Maxx Williams - 23 (30%)

Sean Harlow - 18 (24%)

Darrel Williams - 16 (21%)

Andy Isabella - 14 (18%)

Justin Pugh - 13 (17%)

Eno Benjamin - 11 (14%)

Andre Baccellia - 6 (8%)

Stephen Anderson - 3 (4%)

Seeing the way things are progressing for the Cardinals in terms of snaps. Dortch dropped down, and likely gets to the Isabella level when Antoine Wesley is back, Wesley likely takes the Andre Baccellia and so on.

Surprised Eno didn’t play a bit more, but he and Williams are really interchangeable.

I will say, it is odd that Kliff used Williams in the I-Formation over Conner a couple of times when Conner is much better suited for that and Williams strength is in the zone scheme from shotgun.

What caught your eye?