Arizona Cardinals defensive snap counts in win over Carolina Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals defense has found its footing over the last two and a half games, and is starting to piece some things together.

They are also getting the most production we have seen out of their young linebackers, which is fun.

Here are the defensive snap counts in the Cardinals win over the Carolina Panthers.

Byron Murphy Jr. - 52 (100%)

Budda Baker - 52 (100%)

Jalen Thompson - 52 (100%)

Zaven Collins - 52 (100%)

Marco Wilson - 51 (98%)

Zach Allen - 49 (93%)

Isaiah Simmons - 43 (83%)

Not going to complain too much, but look at this group. 25, 27, 24, 23, 23, 25, 24. That is the respective ages of every player after this season ends. If they continue to get the production they have over the last couple of games, this is finally trending in the right direction.

J.J. Watt - 41 (79%)

Markus Golden - 37 (71%)

Then you have two veterans. Nice usage for these guys.

Ben Niemann - 21 (40%)

Dennis Gardeck - 20 (38%)

Michael Dogbe - 19 (37%)

Trayvon Mullen - 18 (35%)

Leki Fotu - 17 (33%)

Tanner Vallejo - 9 (17%)

Devon Kennard - 9 (17%)

Cam Thomas - 9 (17%)

Vitor Dimukeje - 8 (15%)

Jonathan Ledbetter - 7 (13%)

Nick Vigil - 4 (8%)

Chris Banjo - 1 (2%)

Hope Vigil is okay, know he got dinged up and that is likely why his snaps were so low, but if that is what it takes to get Simmons on the field I won’t complain, just hope it is nothing serious.